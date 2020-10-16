Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Invests $129,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,180. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

