Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Invests $137,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,388. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

