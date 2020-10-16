Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Invests $139,000 in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,701,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,728,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after buying an additional 1,621,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,098 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after buying an additional 916,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 246.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 734,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. 8,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ABN Amro raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

