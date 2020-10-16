Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Invests $141,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 82,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.7% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $6,704,281. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,710. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.74. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $222.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

