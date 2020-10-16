Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Makes New $139,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,017. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,157 shares of company stock valued at $336,782 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

