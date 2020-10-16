Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Takes $134,000 Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.95.

Shares of SHW traded up $7.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $695.91. 3,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $692.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.98. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $725.91.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

