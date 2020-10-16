Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Takes $145,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. 954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $29.21.

