Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.11. The company had a trading volume of 363,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,587,716. The stock has a market cap of $759.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

