Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 138,487 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,133,000 after buying an additional 80,555 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.12. The company had a trading volume of 104,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,304,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $230.15 billion, a PE ratio of -205.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

