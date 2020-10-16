Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Naked Wines in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

MJWNF stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Naked Wines has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

