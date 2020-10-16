National Bank Financial Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$49.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James set a C$30.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$48.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.83. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 2.6917195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,616.42.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

