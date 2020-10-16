National Bank Financial Trims Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Target Price to $3.50

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exfo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exfo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exfo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exfo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.71.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exfo has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Exfo had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exfo will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exfo by 15.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exfo by 282.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 28,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Exfo by 36.4% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 37,383 shares in the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

