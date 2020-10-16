National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Short Interest Update

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on NATI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,496,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 103.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 860,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 438,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 219,315 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2,070.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 193,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 184,587 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,153,000 after purchasing an additional 183,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.72. 1,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,314. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.97.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

