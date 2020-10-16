Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 239,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NNI stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 72.70, a current ratio of 72.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.24 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 74.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

