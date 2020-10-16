Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) Shares Gap Up to $312.40

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $312.40, but opened at $327.20. Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) shares last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 573,538 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on NETW. Barclays upped their target price on Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 518.57 ($6.78).

Get Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 329.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.75.

In other news, insider Simon Haslam bought 50,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £110,000.16 ($143,715.91). Also, insider Ron Kalifa bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £101,850 ($133,067.68). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 253,462 shares of company stock worth $89,874,776.

Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) Company Profile (LON:NETW)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.