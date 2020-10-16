Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.20 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $0.25.

NEVDF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.