Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.20 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$0.25.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.25 target price on Nevada Copper and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

NCU opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The company has a market cap of $163.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.78. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.38.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

