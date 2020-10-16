Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Insider Sells $263,602.50 in Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $263,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Niamh Louise Pellegrini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of Nevro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $104,355.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $105,082.50.

Nevro stock opened at $152.71 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $154.74. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.30 and a 200-day moving average of $126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVRO. Citigroup increased their target price on Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

