New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $11.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

