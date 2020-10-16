Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $9.60. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 802 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.

In related news, EVP Dustin David Norris purchased 8,170 shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $76,389.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NHF)

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

