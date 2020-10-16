NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised NIKE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Rowe upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.03.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.16. 139,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,854,137. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 841,962 shares of company stock valued at $103,292,012. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $6,769,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

