Noir (NOR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $257.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Noir has a total market cap of $136,513.84 and approximately $257.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Noir has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00267011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.01420935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00150216 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,360,908 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.