Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 388,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NSYS remained flat at $$4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,414. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.33. Nortech Systems has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

