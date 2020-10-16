Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 98 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 98 target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOVN. HSBC set a CHF 86 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 96 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a CHF 75 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 94.79.

Novartis has a 12 month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12 month high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

