Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Novus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,335. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. Novus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

