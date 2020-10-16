Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.36.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.58. 17,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,711. Nucor has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Nucor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 44,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Nucor by 12.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 14.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 20.3% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 72,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

