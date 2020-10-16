NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) Short Interest Update

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the September 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:NXTD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,613. NXT-ID has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 50.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NXT-ID in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NXT-ID in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fondren Management LP boosted its stake in NXT-ID by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 2,445,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 204,198 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NXT-ID by 2,301.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NXT-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

