OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OCFC. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.17. 843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.01.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 147,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

