OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in three core regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the North Sea, as well as the Middle East and Africa. The Downstream segment comprises two business units: Downstream Oil, that operates around 3,800 filling stations in approximately 10 countries, refineries in Austria and Germany, both of which feature integrated petrochemical production, as well as the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania, which processes predominantly Romanian crude oil, and Downstream Gas, that focuses on gas trade and sales, as well as owns a pipeline network and gas storage facilities in Austria. “

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMVJF traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.