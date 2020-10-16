Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Update

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,965. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $32.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Fondren Management LP grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 314,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

