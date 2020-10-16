Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of -325.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.9%.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31. The company has a market capitalization of $343.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.37. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.89.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.57. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

