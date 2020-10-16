P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings. P H Glatfelter posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow P H Glatfelter.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.18 million during the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLT shares. ValuEngine lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 142,749 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 170,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

GLT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. 785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,605. P H Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

