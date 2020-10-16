Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.85.

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 189.33%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter.

In other Panhandle Oil and Gas news, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,862.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,070.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 230,000 shares of company stock worth $374,900. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 184.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $49,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 34.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.