Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) & InternetArray (NASDAQ:INAR) Head-To-Head Review

InternetArray (OTCMKTS:INAR) and Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares InternetArray and Patterson Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InternetArray N/A N/A N/A Patterson Companies -10.99% 13.30% 4.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InternetArray and Patterson Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InternetArray N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Patterson Companies $5.49 billion 0.48 -$588.45 million $1.55 17.54

InternetArray has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patterson Companies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InternetArray and Patterson Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InternetArray 0 0 0 0 N/A Patterson Companies 1 7 3 0 2.18

Patterson Companies has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.73%. Given Patterson Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patterson Companies is more favorable than InternetArray.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Patterson Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Patterson Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Patterson Companies beats InternetArray on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

InternetArray Company Profile

InternetArray, Inc. operates as an Internet development, technology licensing, and marketing company. It provides guidance and investment for early stage Web-centric companies. The company focuses on identifying and developing collborative Internet-based business partners into viable and profitable companies. It offers Internet-based companies in need of the necessities for growth, financing, marketing, administrator, sales, accounting, etc. The company is based in Williamsville, New York.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc. distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery. It also provides a range of related services comprising software and design services, maintenance and repair, and equipment financing. The Animal Health segment distributes pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, prescription and non-prescription diets, nutritionals, consumable supplies, equipment, and software, as well as value-added services. This segment also provides private label portfolio of products to veterinarians, producers, and retailers under the Aspen, First Companion, and Patterson Veterinary brands. The Corporate segment offers customer financing services; and sells other miscellaneous products. It serves dentists, laboratories, institutions, other healthcare professionals, veterinarians, other animal health professionals, production animal operators, and animal health product retailers. The company was formerly known as Patterson Dental Company and changed its name to Patterson Companies, Inc. in June 2004. Patterson Companies, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

