Paul E. Rolls Sells 42,708 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) VP Paul E. Rolls sold 42,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $1,101,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul E. Rolls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $242,532.44.

ON opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.59, a P/E/G ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 67,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

