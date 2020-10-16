Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $208,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.31. 382,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,705,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $229.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

