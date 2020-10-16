Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $331,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. 294,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,698,471. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

