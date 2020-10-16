Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. Over the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00267011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.01420935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00150216 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

