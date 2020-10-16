Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Argus

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.92.

PAYX traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $83.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,112. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.61. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,990 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 771.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,728,000 after acquiring an additional 668,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

