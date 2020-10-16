Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $32,906,700.00 in Stock

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.63, for a total transaction of $32,906,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chad R. Richison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of Paycom Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $31,568,400.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of Paycom Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.52, for a total transaction of $15,053,400.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of Paycom Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of Paycom Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $375.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.47, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.08. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $379.33.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 306,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,905,000 after buying an additional 32,278 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,835.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 42,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $633,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.71.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

