Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POFCY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Petrofac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Petrofac from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Petrofac presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $471.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.