Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

