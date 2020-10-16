Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE PCQ opened at $17.91 on Friday. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 66.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,002,000.

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

