PlayGame Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $238.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. PlayGame has a market cap of $54,339.92 and approximately $238.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00267011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.01420935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00150216 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

