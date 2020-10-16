Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.0491 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bitbns, IDEX and Bittrex. In the last week, Polymath has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $26.22 million and approximately $780,224.00 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00416836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000380 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,500,099 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Upbit, Kucoin, LATOKEN, IDEX, Bittrex, Huobi, Binance, Koinex, Kyber Network and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.