PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $144.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the third quarter of 2020 have been going up of late. PPG Industries has diversified products offering and geographical presence. Cost savings from restructuring actions will also likely support the company’s margins. PPG Industries is also committed to deploy cash on acquisitions and share repurchases. Buyouts are also expected to contribute to the company's sales. Moreover, the company has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, PPG Industries faces headwind from unfavorable currency translation. Unfavorable currency swings may continue to impact its sales and margins. Soft industrial demand due to the coronavirus pandemic is also expected to affect the company's sales volumes in the third quarter. The company's high debt level is another matter of concern. “

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPG. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an inline rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.79.

NYSE PPG opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $137.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.