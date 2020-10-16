PPL (NYSE:PPL) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.87.

PPL opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. PPL has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 93.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

