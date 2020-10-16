Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Shares Gap Up to $94.10

Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.10, but opened at $98.00. Premier Foods shares last traded at $94.80, with a volume of 453,021 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFD shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a market cap of $842.16 million and a P/E ratio of 17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.16.

About Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

