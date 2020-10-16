Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) PT Raised to $4.00 at Scotiabank

Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:PIRGF opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. Premier Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

