Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $102.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Argus lowered shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.54.

PGR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.85. 36,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,799. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.75. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,591 shares of company stock worth $8,725,230. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,692,000 after buying an additional 2,578,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $156,896,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,447,841,000 after buying an additional 733,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,909,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,702,000 after buying an additional 590,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

